SPECIAL DELIVERY: Upper Providence Officer Delivers Baby Alongside Roadway

Nicole Acosta
Officer Allen with the family.
Officer Allen with the family. Photo Credit: Upper Providence Police Department

An Upper Providence police officer is being commended for helping a couple deliver their baby alongside a roadway earlier this month.

Officer Jacob Allen responded to the scene of a distressed couple in their car alongside a roadway, and delivered their baby around 2:10 a.m. on March 19, Upper Providence police said.

Allen kept the baby wrapped in a blanket until EMTs arrived, police said.

The family visited the police station Wednesday to thank Allen personally for his help.

"Officer Allen’s professional conduct and calm approach to a serious medical emergency secured the successful outcome of an incredibly important event to this couple and their newborn baby," police said.

