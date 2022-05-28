Siblings Killed In Pottstown Home Explosion Were 'Sweet, Loved Playing Outside'

Support is surging for two Pottstown parents whose four children were killed when their home exploded early this week.

Brothers Jeremiah White, 12, Nehemiah White, 10, and Tristan White, 8, along with their cousin Alana Wood, 13, died in an explosion at their Hale Street home Thursday, May 27. The boys' grandmother Francine White also died.

"They were such the sweetest kids who loved the out doors, bike riding football and coming down to my place in Brigantine," reads a GoFundMe by the boys' uncle Eric Matuzsan.

"They were the stars of my niece Kristina and Gene's lives. My brother Mike and sister in law Sandra Matuzsan loved nothing more than playing with their grandkids! They had a trip planned to go see great grandma and poppy in Georgia this summer."

The brothers' parents, Kristina Matuzsan, 32, and Eugene White, 44, were in critical condition.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $5,400 as of Saturday, May 28.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

