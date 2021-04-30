Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Hatfield Boy, 17, Missing Since Sunday

Cecilia Levine
Hamzah Sylla.
Hamzah Sylla. Photo Credit: Hatfield PD

Authorities in Montgomery County are turning to the public for help locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Hamzah Sylla left his home at North Broad Street and Cowpath Road in Hatfield on Sunday, April 25, local police said.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatshirt and black and white shorts. 

He is approximately 6'1" and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is urged to contact the Hatfield Township Police Department at 215-855-0903, or provide a tip on the Crimewatch page.

