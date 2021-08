Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help locating a missing East Norriton teen.

Daysha Meyer, 16, reportedly ran away from her East Norriton home on Aug. 11 and has not been seen since, according to area police.

Police describe her as biracial and blonde with hazel eyes. She is 5'5" and 175 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call East Norriton police at 610-272-0748.

