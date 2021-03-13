SEEN HER? Ambler Group Home Runaway, 17, Could Be In Philly, Bucks

Police in Ambler are seeking the public's help locating a 17-year-old girl who ran away from a group home.

Ruth Minus is believed to be in the Lower Bucks of South Philadelphia area, after fleeing the Carson Valley Group home, police said.

Minus is described as a black female with glasses, black hair, tattoo on left chest. She is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, about 170 pounds and may be in South Philadelphia or the Lower Bucks County area.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts or has any information please contact the Ambler Borough Police Department at #215-643-6444 or the Detective Unit at #215-646-1000 Ext. 102

