Security Officer Critical After Gunfire Erupts At Philadelphia's South Street Festival: Reports

Cecilia Levine
7th and South streets
7th and South streets Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 40-year-old security officer was apparently in critical condition after being shot during Philadelphia's South Street Festival Saturday, Oct. 16.

The guard went to break up a fight between a female passenger in an open-air and a festival vendor around 11 p.m. near 7th and South streets, but when the woman got back in the car, the driver — wearing a mask and dark clothing — opened fire, several news outlets say citing police.

The guard was struck twice and hospitalized with serious injuries, according to 6abc

Authorities believe the altercation started about a block away with a group of ATV operators, dirt bike riders and open air vehicle drivers taking down barricades in place for the festival.

