Report: MontCo Owner Of Unleashed, Aggressive Dog Heading To Court After Most Recent Incident

The owner of an aggressive dog in Montgomery County will be heading to court after her pet got loose and nearly attacked two other canines being walked -- the latest incident in a series of nearly a dozen, according to a recent news report.

North Wales police have responded to 11 calls regarding Beth Rapp's unleashed and aggressive Border Collie mix, NorthPennNow reports.

Rapp was charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, failure to keep her dog confined and other offenses stemming from the March 16 incident, the outlet says.

Police responded to the 600 block of Elm Avenue, where Rapp's dog was running off leash as its owner followed in a minivan, according to a criminal complaint.

Rapp's dog became aggressive toward another male walking his two dogs, showing its teeth and lunging in an attempt to bite them, the complaint reads.

Once Rapp was able to secure her dog, she left the scene in her minivan, and the man and his dogs escaped without injury, police said.

North Wales Police Chief Mike Eves told NorthPennNow that Rapp, 60, is either "unwilling or unable" to control her dog.

The chief noted that warnings have not worked with Rapp, which is why the matter was "elevated to criminal charges," he told NorthPennNow.

"I’d like to resolve this problem before the dog actually hurts someone or someone’s dog," Eves said.

Rapp's first court appearance is set for April 15 at 12:30 p.m., before Magisterial District Judge Suzan Leonard.

