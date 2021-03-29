Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Report: MontCo Owner Of Unleashed, Aggressive Dog Heading To Court After Most Recent Incident

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
North Wales PD
North Wales PD Photo Credit: North Wales Borough Facebook page

The owner of an aggressive dog in Montgomery County will be heading to court after her pet got loose and nearly attacked two other canines being walked -- the latest incident in a series of nearly a dozen, according to a recent news report.

North Wales police have responded to 11 calls regarding Beth Rapp's unleashed and aggressive Border Collie mix, NorthPennNow reports.

Rapp was charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, failure to keep her dog confined and other offenses stemming from the March 16 incident, the outlet says.

Police responded to the 600 block of Elm Avenue, where Rapp's dog was running off leash as its owner followed in a minivan, according to a criminal complaint.

Rapp's dog became aggressive toward another male walking his two dogs, showing its teeth and lunging in an attempt to bite them, the complaint reads.

Once Rapp was able to secure her dog, she left the scene in her minivan, and the man and his dogs escaped without injury, police said.

North Wales Police Chief Mike Eves told NorthPennNow that Rapp, 60, is either "unwilling or unable" to control her dog.

The chief noted that warnings have not worked with Rapp, which is why the matter was "elevated to criminal charges," he told NorthPennNow.

"I’d like to resolve this problem before the dog actually hurts someone or someone’s dog," Eves said.

Rapp's first court appearance is set for April 15 at 12:30 p.m., before Magisterial District Judge Suzan Leonard.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.