Record-Setting PA Cash 5 Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold In Montgomery County

Nicole Acosta
Souderton Food Mart is located at 672 East Broad St. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Are you the big winner? A record-setting Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $3,076,096.50 was sold in Montgomery County. 

The jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Friday, Aug. 12 drawing was sold at Souderton Food Mart on East Broad Street in Souderton, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 8-24-31-32-33.

This was the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in PA Lottery history.

The previous record-setting jackpot of more than $2.4 million was won in Columbia County on March 8, 2019.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

