Police Seek Missing Philadelphia Man

Mac Bullock
Samuel Key is missing and was last seen on the 1600 block of Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia.
Samuel Key is missing and was last seen on the 1600 block of Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia.

A Philadelphia man has gone missing, and police are asking for the public's aid in bringing him home. 

Samuel Key, 64, has not been seen since Sunday, March 5 at around 3 p.m. the department told Daily Voice. His last known location was on the 1600 block of Ridge Avenue. 

Key is described as 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, a dark complexion, and is balding, police said. He is believed to experience "medical issues" and was last seen wearing a tan coat with blue jeans and a brown pair of boots. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3096, or call 911. 

