Police Search Berks Landfill For Missing Mom Jennifer Brown, Report Says

Montgomery County authorities searching for missing mom Jennifer Brown were spotted at a Berks County dump looking for clues on Thursday, Jan. 12, 6abc reports.

Unidentified sources told the outlet that investigators were at the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Birdsboro, though it's not clear exactly what they were searching for, the report says.

Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.

Her family has offered a $15,000 reward for information that leads to her rescue, but District Attorney Kevin Steele has asked members of the public to step back while the police investigation plays out.

"Our detectives are looking at all aspects of her disappearance and have interviewed numerous people connected to her life," he said. "We have received hundreds of tips from the general public, but unfortunately none have provided any significant leads, and there have been no credible sightings of Jennifer to date."

Brown's vehicle was found parked outside her home, and her work phone, car keys, wallet, and purse were all recovered inside, investigators have said. They still haven't found her personal cell phone, though police say there's evidence it hasn't been used since Jan. 3.

Brown is described as a 5-foot-1 white woman with brown hair and green eyes, weighing about 150 pounds.

