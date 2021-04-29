Police: PA Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Girls 8, 10 Says He Was Possessed By Devil

A Telford man who told authorities he was possessed by the devil was slapped with various assault and abuse charges Tuesday after police say he sexually abused two girls ages 8 and 10, and took upskirt photos of a 16-year-old girl, as first reported by NorthPennNow.

Allen Kraus, 39, was identified by police when they received a report from Bucks County Children and Youth on April 12 regarding inappropriate photos found on his phone, the criminal complaint says.

An ensuing investigation found he took upskirt photos of a 10-year-old girl and also had "indecent contact" with an 8-year-old girl, the complaint says.

Later that evening, when investigators visited the complainant's home in Hilltown Township, she told police the 10-year-old girl told her she heard Kraus taking a picture of her while it was aimed up her skirt as she was changing her clothes two days earlier, the report says.

The woman also found more upskirt photos of the victim, and additional child pornography after reviewing Kraus' phone, the report says.

The woman told police after she sent the inappropriate photos from his phone to hers, Kraus admitted to touching an 8-year-old girl, according to the complaint.

Kraus allegedly put his hands down the 8-year-old girl's underwear, inappropriately touched her, and inserted a finger into her anus, the complaint says.

The complaint also says that Kraus consistently picked the girl up by the butt and put her down when family members walked into the room.

When police arrived at a home in Richland Township on April 13, they found Kraus, who turned over his phone and admitted to taking the photos of the 10-year-old girl, saying, "the devil got a hold of me" and "he wanted to see what was up there," the report says.

Kraus also admitted to investigators that a video found on his phone depicting a grown man having anal sex with a child around 5 or 6-years-old was downloaded through an app called "Telegram," the complaint says.

Kraus said he had used the app to download other inappropriate content he filtered as "pre-pubescent", and "young teenagers," according to the complaint.

Additionally, Kraus admitted to touching the 10-year-old girl, in addition to the images he took, before investigators later discovered he took upskirt photos of a 16-year-old girl a month earlier, the report says.

Kraus was charged with two counts of aggravated indecent assault, two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and three counts of invasion of privacy.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, who set bail at 10% of $500,000 cash.

Kraus was subsequently sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail, and his preliminary hearing is set for May 11.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.