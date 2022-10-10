Philly Man Wanted For Stabbing Victim Outside Montco Wawa Store: Police

A Philadelphia man is wanted by police in Montgomery County for stabbing a victim outside a Wawa store on Saturday, Oct. 8.

It all went down around 8:50 a.m. at the store located on the 1300 block of E. Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township, local police said.

Ivan Davonte Stephens Jr., 29, stabbed another man multiple times in the arm, back, and chest during an argument in the parking lot, according to police.

The unidentified victim was taken to Paoli Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Stephens Jr. fled the scene and police later identified him as a suspect.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person.

He is described as a black man standing 5’7” tall and weighing 140 to 150 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Stephen's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Plymouth Township Police Department at 610-279-1901.

