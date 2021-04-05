Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Philly Man Gets Life In Prison For Stabbing, Running Over Ex-GF At Her MontCo Workplace

Nicole Acosta
A Philadelphia man who prosecutors said stabbed and ran over his ex-girlfriend at her Montgomery County workplace was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to recent news reports.

The sentence for Lawrence Crawley, 36, was imposed Monday in court. He was initially convicted of first-degree murder and other related offenses in January 2020 after he abruptly showed up at the Whitemarsh workplace of Angela Maya Stith, 33 in August 2018, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Crawley reportedly smashed the window of Stith's car at the office parking lot, caught her as she fled, stabbed her more than 10 times with a knife, and then ran her over with his SUV, NBC says.

Crawley then fled toward Pittsburgh but was arrested by State Police troopers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike after an alleged suicide attempt by setting himself on fire, the news outlet reports.

District Attorney Kevin Steele, who prosecuted the case, asked Montgomery County Court Judge Thomas Branca to impose the maximum penalty for Crawley, saying he had planned the attack, despite Crawley asserting the incident was not premeditated, The Inquirer says.

Click here for the full story by The Philadelphia Inquirer. 

