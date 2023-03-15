Philly Firefighters Battle Blaze At Historic Hotel

Firefighters were called to the scene of a burning hotel in North Philadelphia Wednesday, authorities say.

The historic Hotel Carlyle at 1425 Poplar Street in Francisville caught fire during the morning hours on March 15, Philadelphia Fire Department announced. It took approximately 75 firefighters to knock down the flames, a task they managed in about an hour, department brass said.

One firefighter was injured at the scene, though officials did not detail their condition. No civilian injuries were reported.

"Several" occupants and some pets were displaced as a result of the blaze, the department said. The Red Cross of Philadelphia's Disaster Action Team was involved in assisting the victims, the organization said.

Coincidentally, Wednesday also marked Philadelphia Fire Department's 152nd birthday.

According to Hidden City Philadelphia, a self-styled historic preservation watchdog outlet, Hotel Carlyle was originally built as two rowhomes at 1423 and 1425 Poplar Street. The buildings were joined in the 1930s for use as a "38-unit rooming house," and gained its present name when purchased by Roosevelt “Buddy” Peterson in 1946, the outlet says.

Hotel Carlyle has changed ownership, but has remained open for short-term lodging ever since, Hidden City writes.

