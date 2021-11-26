Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Montgomery Daily Voice

Philly Ex-Con Nabbed, Stolen Handgun Recovered In Thanksgiving Day Armed Robberies: Police

Cecilia Levine
Ryan Boothe is accused of robbing the Chelthenham Rite Aid at gunpoint. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Cheltenham PD

An ex-con was arrested and loaded, stolen handgun recovered in two armed robberies in Philadelphia and Montgomery County Thanksgiving Day, police said.

Ryan Boothe, 36, of Philadelphia, matched a description of the actor given to Cheltenham police arriving on scene of the incident at Rite Aid on Cheltenham Avenue around 6:10 p.m. Nov. 25, local police said.

The Officer attempted to stop Boothe and a violent struggle ensued, police said. Eventually, Boothe was taken into custody with the help of additional officers, and was positively identified by witnesses as the person who robbed the Rite Aid. 

A fully-loaded handgun that was stolen in a previous robbery in Philadelphia was recovered from the individual, as well as cash and property taken from the Rite Aid, authorities said.

Boothe was identified as the same person who robbed a Philadelphia 7-Eleven a short time earlier, police said. One Officer sustained minor injuries during that incident.

Booth was charged with multiple violations of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, including multiple counts of Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Harassment by Prisoner, Persons not to Possess Firearms, Resisting Arrest, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, Possessing Instruments of Crime, and Prohibited Offensive Weapons.

He is a previously convicted felon which makes it unlawful for him to possess a firearm.

Boothe was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Kessler who set bail at $1 million. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correction Facility after he was unable to post bail. A preliminary hearing date is pending.

