Philadelphia Nurse Admits Failing To Provide Care That Could've Saved Patient's Life: AG

A 34-year-old Philadelphia nurse admitted failing to provide checks on a nursing home resident who died hours after suffering a fall and serious head injury, and then trying to hide it, authorities announced.

Christann Gainey, 34, pleaded guilty to neglect of a care-dependent person and tampering with records in connection with the death of 84-year-old Herbert R. McMaster Sr., State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Gainey failed to administer a total of eight required neurological checks on McMaster, a resident of Cathedral Village, after he suffered an unwitnessed fall at the facility on the night of April 12, 2018, Shapiro said.

McMaster was left in the lobby of the facility and died just after 7 a.m. on the morning of April 13, 2018, as a result of a subdural hematoma, according to Shapiro.

Gainey presented Cathedral Village staff with falsified documentation indicating that she performed neurological evaluations throughout the evening when she, in fact, had not, authorities said.

Had they been performed, the checks would have indicated the severity of his injuries and steps could have been taken to save his life, Shapiro said.

Gainey was sentenced to six months under house arrest and may not seek reinstatement of her license or work in a care facility/home during her five-year supervision period.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Mark Levenberg and Senior Deputy Attorney General Benjamin McKenna.

