Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Philadelphia Man Arrested In Triple Norristown Shooting, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Brian Cole
Brian Cole Photo Credit: Norristown Police Department

A 38-year-old Philadelphia man was in custody in connection with a triple shooting that left two women hospitalized Monday night in Norristown, authorities said.

Arriving officers found two women with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Green Street around 11:10 p.m. Norristown police said.

The women were airlifted to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and are listed in stable condition, police said.

Brian Cole was reportedly upset at the mother of his child, who had barred Cole from entering her Green Street apartment, authorities said.

While walking to the Norristown Transportation Center, Cole encountered three friends of his child's mother, and an argument ensued between Cole and one of the women, authorities said.

Cole left the scene only to return with a 9mm handgun, and fired 13 rounds at the women who were believed to be inside or next to a car, police said.

Two of the three women were struck, police said.

There was no word on the status of the third woman.

Police took Cole into custody at the transportation center, where he was still in possession of the 9mm handgun, authorities said.

Cole was charged with three counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm, and related offenses.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.