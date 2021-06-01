Philadelphia Man Arrested In Triple Norristown Shooting, Police Say

A 38-year-old Philadelphia man was in custody in connection with a triple shooting that left two women hospitalized Monday night in Norristown, authorities said.

Arriving officers found two women with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Green Street around 11:10 p.m. Norristown police said.

The women were airlifted to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and are listed in stable condition, police said.

Brian Cole was reportedly upset at the mother of his child, who had barred Cole from entering her Green Street apartment, authorities said.

While walking to the Norristown Transportation Center, Cole encountered three friends of his child's mother, and an argument ensued between Cole and one of the women, authorities said.

Cole left the scene only to return with a 9mm handgun, and fired 13 rounds at the women who were believed to be inside or next to a car, police said.

Two of the three women were struck, police said.

There was no word on the status of the third woman.

Police took Cole into custody at the transportation center, where he was still in possession of the 9mm handgun, authorities said.

Cole was charged with three counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm, and related offenses.

