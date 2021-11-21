Philadelphia Man Among 2 Charged In Kidnapping Of UDel Student

A Philadelphia resident was one of two men charged with trying to kidnap a University of Delaware student from her off-campus apartment, authorities said.

The victim had recently met Rene Villate Umpierre, 20, and invited him inside on Saturday night, several news outlets report citing Newark, DE police. Umpierre went inside as Keniel Rivera Peraza, 24, of Elkton, MD, waited outside in a car, authorities said.

Umpierre eventually became aggressive while inside, strangling the woman and trying to remove her from a bedroom of a resident at a student-housing complex on Hamlet Way around 11:20 p.m., the outlet says citing police.

The victim called 911 while locked inside her room and said she her Umpierre on the phone with Pereza in a way that sounded like they were planning on removing her from the home, police said.

Officers arrived and arrested both men. They found crack cocaine on Peraza and a knife at the scene belonging to one of the dependents, police said.

Umpierre was charged with offensive touching, strangulation and second-degree conspiracy, and was being held on $60,000 bail.

Peraza was charged with second-degree conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance, and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

