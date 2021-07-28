Philadelphia Driver Kills Woman, Seriously Injures Runner In Series Of Hit-Run Crashes, DA Says

A 40-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested in a series of hit-and-run crashes that killed a woman and seriously injured a runner in the city and its suburbs early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Kareem Welton was charged in Montgomery County with attempted murder and aggravated assault after hitting a 38-year-old runner in a Nissan Altima in Trappe around 5:55 a.m., the DA's office said.

The victim was treated for broken ribs, a broken spine and a broken leg, and was airlifted to a local hospital. He was expected to survive.

“This defendant was not only driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed, but he intentionally targeted the runner and hit him, attempting to kill him,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

“The intention to kill and seriously injure people can be seen in the defendant’s actions throughout the night.”

The initial incident was reported around 2 a.m., when a stolen Chevy Malibu rear-ended a motorcycle carrying a man, 29, and woman, 28, on Broad and Lombard streets, authorities said.

The pair suffered minor injuries.

Then, the Chevy driver continued to a nearby intersection where he drove onto the sidewalk and ran over a 32-year-old woman walking with her male coworker, who was walking his bicycle, 6abc says.

The vehicle struck the bicycle and ran over the woman before turning back around and driving over the woman a second time, authorities said. She died of her injuries.

He was involved in another incident in Manayunk around 5:30 a.m. at Umbria and Ripka streets.

The suspect was followed by police into Collegeville, where he struck a fifth person and was taken into custody.

He had apparently been under the influence of drugs and alcohol, authorities said.

Alleged family members told police he was having a psychotic episode earlier in the night and asking for mental care, but stole the vehicle and hit the victims, 6abc says.

