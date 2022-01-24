Pennsylvania Man Kills GF's Ex-BF In Pottstown Home: DA

A Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend inside a Pottstown home over the weekend, authorities said.

Avery Nascimento, 21, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses in the shooting of his 34-year-old girlfriend, and killing of her ex-boyfriend, 36-year-old Sean Robbins early Sunday, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich jointly announced in a Monday release.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Sheridan Street around 2:40 a.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired, authorities said.

Arriving officers found Sodonia Medunic outside of her house suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Inside the home, officers found Robbins, who was dead from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Medunic was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, authorities said.

An investigation found that Medunic and Nascimento had been in a romantic relationship and he had been at her house that day to "hang out," according to the DA's office.

An argument then erupted over photos on her cellphone, investigators said.

Nascimento punched Medunic, choked her, threatened her with a handgun, and told her she "was going to die tonight," the DA's office said.

After learning of the assault, Robbins, Medunic’s ex-boyfriend arrived at the home, authorities said. Medunic and Nascimento tried to “talk it out,” but ended up in a physical altercation that ended with Robbins being shot, according to the DA's office.

As Medunic ran from the house, she was shot multiple times by Nascimento before collapsing on a neighbor's porch and "playing dead." investigators said. Nascimento then fled.

Detectives later learned that Medunic had a Protection From Abuse Order against Nascimento.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim, who was trying to help his friend,” Steele said.

“This is yet another Montgomery County homicide related to domestic violence or relationship homicide. Please, if you are living in a violent situation at home or are in a violent relationship, call for help. The Laurel House 24/7 hotline is 800-642- 3150 and the Women’s Center of Montgomery County hotline is 800-773-2424.”

He was arraigned Monday and subsequently remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. There is no bail for first-degree murder.

His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 2.

