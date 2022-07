A pedestrian was struck and killed by a SEPTA train early Sunday, July 24 in Montgomery County, WFMZ reports.

The train operator was not able to stop the Center City-bound train before it struck the victim at the Pennbrook station, the outlet said.

SEPTA did not immediately return Daily Voice's info request.

