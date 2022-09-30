PA Woman Stole $162K In COVID-19 Relief Funds Intended For Renters Facing Eviction

A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman stole more than $162,000 in COVID-19 relief funds intended for renters facing eviction or utility shut-off, authorities said.

Tina M. Yorgey, of Norristown, was charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and other related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said on Friday, Sept. 30.

Prosecutors say Yorgey received $162,680 in funding on nine COVID Emergency Rental Assistance and Utility Coalition (ERUC) applications by submitting fraudulent claims and forged documents.

An investigation into Yorgey began in November 2021 when a program manager with the "Your Way Home" organization contacted county detectives about suspected fraud in several applications for federal COVID relief funds.

These applications relied on self-certification and payments were made to landlords and then directly to tenants when landlords chose not to participate.

Investigators discovered that Yorgey had forged documents such as leases for properties that did not have leases, IRS W-9 tax forms, application paperwork, a Power of Attorney document, Notary documents, and other materials, they said.

Yorgey had listed herself as an "individual representing others" and used her company, East Moore Properties, to apply for rental assistance under the guise that the applicants not only lived in the listed rental properties but were also severely behind on their rent payments, authorities said.

As a result, Yorgey received funding on the nine applications, with eight applications to various Montgomery County social services agencies.

She received between $16,500 and $22,500 on each application, with a total amount of $162,680.

Once she received the funds, Yorgey would deposit the money into her accounts and use it to renovate her own home, pay for food, and other personal items, investigators said.

“The fraudulent rental assistance applications submitted by this defendant stole funds specifically directed by the U.S. government to help people who were experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic,” DA Steele said.

"These funds were provided through Montgomery County, which received them to support residents who were facing eviction. Instead, more than $162,000 was taken by this defendant for her own personal use, thereby stealing the funds from those in true need.”

Yorgey was arraigned by a judge who set bail at $50,000 unsecured. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 12.

