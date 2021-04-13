Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

PA State Police To Pay $2.2 Million For Enforcing Fitness Tests That Excluded Female Applicants

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: PA State Police

Pennsylvania State Police have agreed to pay $2.2 million into a compensation fund for enforcing physical fitness tests that disproportionately excluded otherwise qualified female applicants, authorities announced.

The U.S. Justice Department announced the proposed settlement Tuesday since initial litigation efforts were introduced in 2014.

The lawsuit alleged that PSP violated Title VII -- a federal law that prohibits discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, and national origin -- beginning as early as May 14, 2003, by administering physical tests that assessed physical skills not required to perform the job and excluded female applicants, authorities said.

The suit claimed that nearly all male applicants met initial physical readiness tests, but about 30% of women failed.

PSP will pay $2.2 million into a settlement fund that will be used to compensate the women who were harmed by their illegal employment practices.

The agreement also requires PSP to make it a priority to hire up to 65 women who were affected by the prior fitness standards for entry-level trooper positions.

The motion now awaits final approval by the District Court to award the settlement. 

The case was introduced by the Civil Rights Division’s Employment Litigation Section.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.