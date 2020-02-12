PA Shooting Suspect Who Threatened To 'Get Even' With Victim Captured By U.S. Marshals

A man wanted in a deadly shooting who allegedly threatened he was going to "get even" with the victim was captured nearly a month later by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at his home in Philadelphia, authorities said Wednesday.

Gerard Gethers was charged with first-degree murder for the Nov. 3 killing of Jerry White in Norristown, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Norristown police responded to the 500 block of West Marshall Street around 3:35 p.m. Nov. 3, after hearing gunshots, Steele said. There, they found 34-year-old White, who was taken to Suburban Hospital with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

White was pronounced dead at the hospital, and an autopsy determined that the multiple gunshot wounds were the cause of death, and the manner was homicide, Steele said.

The shooting was captured on surveillance tapes, which showed a single man approach White, clearly targeting him as he fired a black semi-automatic pistol several times, according to Steele.

The suspect was wearing a black Nike hooded jacket, had a prominent and distinctive tattoo on his left hand and walked with an unusual gait.

A tattoo on 29-year-old Gethers' left hand matched the tattoo seen on the shooter's hand in the surveillance footage, authorities said.

The investigation found that Gethers had threatened to “get even” with the victim, Steele said.

Gethers was arrested without incident by the United States Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force at his home on West Wellens Avenue in Philadelphia, law enforcement said.

He was arraigned on Dec. 1, before Magisterial District Judge Francis J. Lawrence, and held without bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m., Dec. 10, before Judge Lawrence.

