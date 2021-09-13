PA Resident Dies In NJ Turnpike Crash

A Pennsylvania resident died Monday in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.

The driver of a BMW X3 was traveling west in the left lane near milepost 0.9 in Florence Township (Burlington County) around 12:40 a.m. when he struck the center barrier, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

One of the rear passengers, Manjulaben Suresh Patel, 67, of Willow Grove, PA died.

The driver and three other passengers were not seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

