Overturned Dump Truck Causes Sand Spill On Route 422 In MontCo

An overturned dump truck filled with sand caused temporary lane closures on Route 422 in Upper Providence Township (Montgomery County) Friday morning, authorities said.

Responding crews were dispatched on a report of a vehicle rescue around 9:50 a.m. and arrived in the westbound lanes to find a dump truck overturned on its passenger side with the driver already out of the truck, according to Black Rock Volunteer Fire Company.

The dump truck blocked the fast lane, while its load of sand spilled across the adjacent lanes, authorities said.

It was immediately unclear how the dump truck ended up on its side.

Fire crews shut down Route 422 at Route 29 and were on the scene for about three hours as crews with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation cleared the sand from the roadway, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the accident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.