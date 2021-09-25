Off-Duty Officers Leaving Philly Nightclub Robbed At Gunpoint, Police Say

A pair of off-duty Philadelphia officers were robbed at gunpoint while walking to their cars after clubbing Saturday.

The officers were walking to their car on Devereaux Street near Roosevelt Boulevard around 12:30 a.m., when they were forced to the ground by two suspects -- each armed with a gun, police said.

The officers were robbed of their wallets containing their badges, money, jewelry and more personal belongings, authorities said.

The assailants took off in a Toyota Camry with tinted windows.

“Neither officer was hurt and neither officer had their firearm on their person,” according to City Police Inspector D. F. Pace.

“No gunshots were fired, but again, the perpetrators in this robbery both had handguns. And in at least one of those handguns was a high-capacity drum magazine, which is capable of firing a number of rounds. It’s an illegal magazine, of course, as well.”

