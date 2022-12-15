Norristown Police Chief Suddenly Resigns

Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood had stepped down, municipal officials have announced.

No reason was given for the chief's sudden resignation.

“While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality,” said Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones.

Lt. Michael Bishop will step up as acting chief until a permanent replacement can be found, officials added.

Wood was named Norristown police chief less than a year ago on Dec. 21, 2021. He had previously served in the Philadelphia police department for 23 years.

Wood was not immediately available for comment. He does not appear to have addressed the matter on his Twitter, but updated his bio to read "former law enforcement officer."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.