Authorities in Norristown are seeking a man wanted in connection with a carjacking, they said.

Brian Islas-Cervantes is wanted for an armed car jacking that occurred on Sept. 26, at around 11:20 a.m., at 512 Janeway Dr., local police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 610-270-0977 or you can remain anonymous by calling 610-278-TIPS or email at NPDTips@norristown.org.

Reference incident number 21-4199.

