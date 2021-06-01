No-Show Montgomery County Contractor Facing Criminal Charges, Police Say

A Montgomery County contractor is facing multiple charges after he was paid to complete home improvement work and never showed, authorities said.

David Gofus, 32, provided two estimates under the business name of Doc Gofus Renovations in August 2019, then never showed up to complete the work, Plymouth Township police said.

He also stole the homeowner's shutters and hardware, police said.

Gofus, who runs under the business name of Doc Gofus Renovations, has yet to return them even after he was initially contacted by police on April 10, 2020.

He was charged with fraudulent business practices, home improvement fraud, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property.

Gofus was arraigned by District Justice Bernhardt as of Tuesday with a bail amount of $5000.

His preliminary hearing date is scheduled for Jan. 12.

