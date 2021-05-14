Motorcyclist Run Over By Several Cars, Killed In Schuylkill County Crash

A 42-year-old motorcyclist was ejected from his bike, struck by several cars and killed in a Schuylkill Expressway crash Thursday night, authorities said.

The motorcyclist, whose name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was heading westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed at mile marker 329.1 in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The motorcyclist was ejected into the left lane of travel and struck by numerous vehicles.

Meanwhile, the bike itself continued in the right lane and struck a Chevrolet Impala, which in turn struck a Kia Forte, police said.

Both passenger car drivers suffered non life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Contact has been made with two drivers who left the crash scene, police said.

The roadway was closed for five hours for an investigation.

