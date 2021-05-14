Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: PA Mom Accused Of Cyber Harassing Girls On Daughter's Squad Ordered To Stand Trial
Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Run Over By Several Cars, Killed In Schuylkill County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Schuylkill Expressway fatal crash scene, May 13.
Schuylkill Expressway fatal crash scene, May 13. Photo Credit: 6abc Action News

A 42-year-old motorcyclist was ejected from his bike, struck by several cars and killed in a Schuylkill Expressway crash Thursday night, authorities said.

The motorcyclist, whose name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was heading westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed at mile marker 329.1 in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The motorcyclist was ejected into the left lane of travel and struck by numerous vehicles.

Meanwhile, the bike itself continued in the right lane and struck a Chevrolet Impala, which in turn struck a Kia Forte, police said.

Both passenger car drivers suffered non life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Contact has been made with two drivers who left the crash scene, police said.

The roadway was closed for five hours for an investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.