A motorcyclist was killed and woman was left with a severed arm in a Friday, Sept. 9 crash in Philadelphia, CBS reports.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at Bridge and Tacony streets, when the 59-year-old motorcyclist struck a Honda minivan attempting to turn, the outlet said citing police.

The passenger of the minivan was hospitalized with a severed right arm, and the motorcyclist pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here for more from CBS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.