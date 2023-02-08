Montco Mom Charged With 'Prolonged' Child Abuse

A mother of two in Montgomery County faces felony abuse charges for what authorities describe as a "prolonged" period of neglect.

Preetika Singh Bobal, 44, of North Wales, was arrested following a four-month investigation involving several agencies, said Upper Gwynedd police.

Bobal's two children were subjected to "mental and physical abuse in varying forms," a pattern that "severely interfered with [their] growth, maturation and mental well-being," detectives said.

Authorities accused the 44-year-old of "infantilizing" the children to such a degree that they now lag behind peers in height and weight. The kids, who police said were "fearful that she may kill them," have since been removed from their mother's care and are now "thriving," officials said.

"The children are exponentially happier and healthier and further expressed that they finally feel safe," wrote Upper Gwynedd police.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Bobal was arraigned before Judge Suzan Leonard , who set bail at $50,000. She's due back in court for her preliminary hearing on Thursday, Feb. 16.

