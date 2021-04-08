MontCo Massage Therapist Apprehended On Sexual Assault Charges

A Montgomery County-based massage therapist was arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in June, authorities said.

Christopher Strain, 32, the owner of "Aches and Strains," in Huntingdon Valley, was charged with aggravated incident assault without consent and aggravated indecent assault without consent, according to Lower Moreland police and court records.

A woman went to Strain's 4.8-star rated practice on June 3 with the expectation of receiving a post-breast surgery lymphatic massage, 6abc reports citing an affidavit.

The session started with a normal massage, but then Strain began to massage her breasts, the outlet says citing court documents. The woman wasn't sure if it was part of the treatment.

After that, she said Strain digitally penetrated her, 6abc says. He continued to finish the massage after she yelled at him to stop.

Strain was released the same day of his arrest on July 22 after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for October 25.

"Aches and Strains" did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment on the status of Strain's ownership.

