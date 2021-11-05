MontCo Man Who Showed Group Of 11-Year-Old Kids His Genitals Gets Probation

A 23-year-old Montgomery County man who exposed himself to four 11-year-old children was sentenced to four years of probation, NorthPennNow reports.

Christian Aristizabal followed the children on a sidewalk in the 900 block of Willow Grove Avenue in Wyndmoor on Dec. 13, 2019, Springfield Township police previously said.

Aristizabal, of North Wales, pleaded guilty to one count of indecent exposure, and charged with unlawful contact of a minor, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.

Aristizabal in 2018 was accused of exposing himself to a pair of female employees at an Upper Gwynedd Township CVS pharmacy, then returned the next day and exposed himself to police, authorities previously said.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent exposure. A judge banned Aristizabal from the Upper Gwynned Township CVS store.

Click here for the full report from NorthPennNow.

