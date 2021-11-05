Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

MontCo Man Who Showed Group Of 11-Year-Old Kids His Genitals Gets Probation

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Christian Aristizabal
Christian Aristizabal Photo Credit: Spring Township PD

A 23-year-old Montgomery County man who exposed himself to four 11-year-old children was sentenced to four years of probation, NorthPennNow reports.

Christian Aristizabal followed the children on a sidewalk in the 900 block of Willow Grove Avenue in Wyndmoor on Dec. 13, 2019, Springfield Township police previously said.

Aristizabal, of North Wales, pleaded guilty to one count of indecent exposure, and charged with unlawful contact of a minor, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.

Aristizabal in 2018 was accused of exposing himself to a pair of female employees at an Upper Gwynedd Township CVS pharmacy, then returned the next day and exposed himself to police, authorities previously said.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent exposure. A judge banned Aristizabal from the Upper Gwynned Township CVS store.

Click here for the full report from NorthPennNow.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.