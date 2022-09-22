Montco Man Caught Taking Nude Photos In Public Park: Report

A Montgomery County man was arrested after he was caught taking nude photos in a public park, NorthPennNow reports.

A mom and her two children were at the playground in Pen Ambler Park on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when she noticed Kyle Jordan, 26, on the trail putting his hands down his pants and exposing his butt while holding his phone, the outlet says.

The Ambler man eventually admitted to Lower Gwynedd police that he took the photos while aware that others were around, according to the outlet.

