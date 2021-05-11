Man Wanted For Throwing Rocks At Bala Cynwyd Storefronts: Police

Police are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video smashing rocks at several Bala Cynwyd storefronts last week.

The man was seen on the footage smashing the front window of the Acme at the Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center around 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 27, according to the Lower Merion Police Department.

When he realized there were employees in the store, he fled.

He's then seen again using a rock to shatter the front window of a nearby Foot Locker, police said.

He took several items before fleeing on a bicycle, according to police.

Police told 6abc, that they believe he stole "a couple of hundred dollars worth of merchandise."

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Black at 610-649-1000.

