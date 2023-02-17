Man Walks Out Of Montco Wawa With $3K Of Cigarettes, Police Say

Contact Us
The suspect in the Montco Wawa cigarette heist on Feb. 13.
The suspect in the Montco Wawa cigarette heist on Feb. 13. Photo Credit: Lower Frederick Township Police Department

Smoke 'em if you got 'em. 

Police in Lower Frederick Township are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in cigarettes from Wawa, the department said in a release. 

Authorities believe the suspect walked into the store at 3 Big Road, Zieglerville, just after 11:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. He grabbed a case of Marlboro Reds and walked out the door without paying, detectives said. Police estimated Wawa's losses at $3,300. 

The suspect was caught on the store's security camera and is described as being a black man with facial hair. He was seen wearing a winter hat with earflaps, a black graphic shirt, black jeans, and white sneakers. Authorities say he arrived at Wawa driving a black Nissan Sentra.

To submit a tip or to identify the suspect, call Lower Frederick Township Police at 610-287-4434 or call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477. To submit an anonymous tip online, visit the Crime Stoppers webpage

