Man Walks Out Of Montco Wawa With $3K Of Cigarettes, Police Say

Smoke 'em if you got 'em.

Police in Lower Frederick Township are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in cigarettes from Wawa, the department said in a release.

Authorities believe the suspect walked into the store at 3 Big Road, Zieglerville, just after 11:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. He grabbed a case of Marlboro Reds and walked out the door without paying, detectives said. Police estimated Wawa's losses at $3,300.

The suspect was caught on the store's security camera and is described as being a black man with facial hair. He was seen wearing a winter hat with earflaps, a black graphic shirt, black jeans, and white sneakers. Authorities say he arrived at Wawa driving a black Nissan Sentra.

To submit a tip or to identify the suspect, call Lower Frederick Township Police at 610-287-4434 or call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477. To submit an anonymous tip online, visit the Crime Stoppers webpage.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.