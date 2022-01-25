Man Hospitalized In Pennsburg Car Fire: Authorities

A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in his car, authorities in Montgomery County said.

Firefighters doused the car blaze along the 600 block of Penn Street in Pennsburg around 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety told Daily Voice.

The heavy flames eventually spread to a second vehicle, causing damage to a total of two vehicles. officials said.

A male victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for burns to the face and hand, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

