Man Hospitalized In Pennsburg Car Fire: Authorities

Pennsburg fire truck
Pennsburg fire truck Photo Credit: Pennsburg Volunteer Fire Company (Facebook)

A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in his car, authorities in Montgomery County said.

Firefighters doused the car blaze along the 600 block of Penn Street in Pennsburg around 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety told Daily Voice.

The heavy flames eventually spread to a second vehicle, causing damage to a total of two vehicles. officials said.

A male victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for burns to the face and hand, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

