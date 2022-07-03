Man Hospitalized After Being Pinned Under Forklift In MontCo: Officials

A man was injured in an industrial accident in Montgomery County on Monday, March 7, sources confirmed.

First responders were called to the 600 block of North Lewis Road in Limerick Township for a technical rescue just before 2:25 p.m., said Montgomery County Public Affairs Coordinator Todd Stieritz.

A man was pinned underneath a forklift and had to be rescued by firefighters, he said.

He was then taken by ambulance to an area hospital, Stieritz said.

Officials were unable to confirm whether the victim worked for a manufacturing company with an address on that street.

Further details were not immediately known.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

