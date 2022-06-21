Man Found Dead In Suburban Philly Park Was Suspected Suicide, Police Say

Suicide was suspected in the death of a man found in a park in the Philadelphia suburbs just before Father's Day weekend, authorities said.

The grueling discovery was made around 7:45 a.m. Friday, June 17, when a resident walking along a trail in Whitpain Township's Wentz Run Park noticed a man, later identified as Donte Jones, leaning against a piece of playground equipment, local police said.

An officer and a paramedic arrived on the scene and confirmed he was unresponsive, Whitpain Township police said.

A subsequent search of the area turned up nothing suspicious, and police do not suspect foul play, they said.

The investigation will continue until the Montgomery County Coroner's Office announces the cause and manner of death, police said. The results of a toxicology report could take weeks, they added.

"We are taking this matter seriously, as we would with any similar situation," Police Chief Kenneth Lawson said in a statement.

"Mr. Jones was a son, father, and army veteran, and a member of his Sharon Hill community. We are deeply sorry for this loss."

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Whitpain Township Police Department at (610)-279-9033.

Wentz Run Park is located at 1000 Anvil Lane, behind the township building, which also houses the police department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.