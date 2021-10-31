Man Arrested For Shooting GF, 1-Year-Old Daughter In Philadelphia, Police Say

A man who told authorities he wasn't home when his girlfriend and 1-year-old daughter were shot in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Thursday has been arrested in the incident.

Desmond Bruson, 34, is accused of shooting the 33-year-old woman and child in a home on the 1100 block of South 56th Street sometime before 2 a.m., city police said.

Bruson apparently had told police he left the house for 10 minutes and "found the victim unresponsive in the second-floor bedroom bleeding from the nose" when he got back.

The woman was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the back in critical condition. The baby was expected to survive.

It was not clear if the baby was Bruson's daughter. The victim's three other children were also home at the time of the shooting, Fox29 reports.

He was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, false reports and related offenses.

