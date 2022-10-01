Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Man Armed With Gun, Knife Arrested: Lower Pottsgrove Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Lower Pottsgrove police
Lower Pottsgrove police Photo Credit: Lower Pottsgrove Township Police Department (Facebook)

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with gun and knife incidents that occurred in Montgomery County over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Hilltop Restaurant around 1:30 p.m Saturday after receiving a report of a man threatening people with a gun, Lower Pottsgrove police said.

When police got there, the man had already fled.

Not long after, police received another report of a man armed with a knife on the 1100 block of North Pleasantview Road, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the location, where they found the armed man, who was later identified as Douglas Mills, 62, of Phoenixville, according to police and court records.

Police arrested him and discovered he was the same suspect in the Hilltop incident.

No injuries were reported.

He was on charges of robbery, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, possession of instruments of crime, terrorist threats, assault, and related offenses.

He is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail, according to court records.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.