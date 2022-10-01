Man Armed With Gun, Knife Arrested: Lower Pottsgrove Police

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with gun and knife incidents that occurred in Montgomery County over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Hilltop Restaurant around 1:30 p.m Saturday after receiving a report of a man threatening people with a gun, Lower Pottsgrove police said.

When police got there, the man had already fled.

Not long after, police received another report of a man armed with a knife on the 1100 block of North Pleasantview Road, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the location, where they found the armed man, who was later identified as Douglas Mills, 62, of Phoenixville, according to police and court records.

Police arrested him and discovered he was the same suspect in the Hilltop incident.

No injuries were reported.

He was on charges of robbery, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, possession of instruments of crime, terrorist threats, assault, and related offenses.

He is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail, according to court records.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.