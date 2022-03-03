Contact Us
Man Accused Of Stealing $1100 Worth Of Steaks, Seafood From MontCo Giant

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help identifying a man accused of stealing $1100 worth of steaks and seafood from the Willow Grove Giant.
Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help identifying a man accused of stealing $1100 worth of steaks and seafood from the Willow Grove Giant. Photo Credit: Upper Moreland PD

The "surf n turf swindler" was last seen loading the items into a grey Nissan Murano and leaving the parking lot northbound on York Road around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, Upper Moreland police said.

He was wearing a black winter jacket with a fur-lined hood, a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, tan sneakers, and a black Jordan hat, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is urged to contact police at kkramer@uppermoreland.org, 215-657-4700, or submit a tip on CrimeWatch PA.

