Man, 24, Electrocuted After Fall Onto PATCO Station Tracks: 'Everyone Was Just Staring'

A 24-year-old man died when he fell onto train tracks at the PATCO station Philadelphia's Center City and was electrocuted overnight, officials said.

The man fell onto the tracks at the 8th & Market Street station around 12:40 a.m., and came in contact with the electrified third rail, according to a Delaware River Port Authority spokesperson

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation. The victim's identity was not immediately released.

An apparent witness detailed the incident on Twitter:

