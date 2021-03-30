Lower Merion Driver Extracted From Car After Crashing Into SEPTA Bus

A Lower Merion Township driver was rescued from the wreckage of a crash after he collided with a SEPTA bus Monday night, authorities said.

Upon arrival officers found the driver stuck in his car after he apparently rear-ended a SEPTA bus around 11:20 p.m. on City Avenue and Monument Road, 6abc reports.

The driver was freed and taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries, according to Penn Wynne Fire Company.

There were no injuries reported on the SEPTA bus, police told 6abc.

