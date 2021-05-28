Contact Us
Police & Fire

Kori Korean BBQ In Upper Gwynedd Stays Open Following Late Night Fire

Nicole Acosta
Crews on the scene last night in Upper Gwynedd.
Crews on the scene last night in Upper Gwynedd. Photo Credit: Matthew C. Beatty/North Penn Volunteer Fire Company

A local Korean BBQ restaurant is still open despite a fire that broke out through the roof of the building Thursday night in Upper Gwynedd, authorities said.

Arriving crews were dispatched on a report of smoke and an odor of something burning, and quickly extinguished the fire through the roof of Kori Korean BBQ in the 700 block of Sumneytown Pike around 10 p.m., according to the Upper Gwynedd Fire Department.

The building suffered minor roof and front door damage, and no injuries were reported, fire officials and a restaurant spokesperson told Daily Voice.

The establishment was still open for business Friday during their usual business hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., a restaurant spokesperson told Daily Voice.

The cause is still under investigation by the local fire marshal's office. 

