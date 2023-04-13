Know Him? Police In Montco Seek Well-Dressed Gucci Thief

Authorities in Montgomery County are on the lookout for a dapper man accused of theft.

It happened on Saturday, April 8 around 4 p.m., said Upper Merion Township Police in a release. Investigators believe the pictured suspect entered the Gucci store at the King of Prussia Mall, took three handbags, and walked out without paying.

The handbags are valued at a combined $5,840, according to the department.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call UMTPD at 610-265-3232 or visit the Montgomery County Crime Watch webpage.

