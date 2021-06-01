KNOW ANYTHING? Lansdale Police Probe Illegal Dumping Of Construction Materials

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for illegally dumping construction materials near a freight house.

The apparent construction debris was left on the east side of the Freight House along the Liberty Trail on South Broad Street Jan. 2, Lansdale police said.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible, to contact their anonymous tip line at crimetips@lansdalepd.org.

