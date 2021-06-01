Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Lansdale Police Probe Illegal Dumping Of Construction Materials

The construction debris.
The construction debris. Photo Credit: Lansdale Borough Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for illegally dumping construction materials near a freight house.

The apparent construction debris was left on the east side of the Freight House along the Liberty Trail on South Broad Street Jan. 2, Lansdale police said.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible, to contact their anonymous tip line at crimetips@lansdalepd.org.

