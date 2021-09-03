IDA: Montgomery County Coroner ID's 3 People Who Died In Storm

Three Montgomery County residents who died as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through Pennsylvania have been identified, authorities said Friday.

Maxine Weinstein, 68, of Fort Washington, died after a tree came down onto a home on Wednesday. Her cause of death is traumatic asphyxia and the manner of death is accidental, according to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Craig Messinger, 70, of Schwenksville, was found dead in Skippack Township on Thursday. His cause of death is drowning and the manner of death is accidental.

Jack Caroluzzi, 65, of Bridgeport, died at home on Thursday. His cause of death is pending investigation and the manner of death is also pending, officials said.

A multi-agency investigation is ongoing.

Another Montgomery County resident died after he drove his car into the flood waters of Unami Creek in Milford Township (Bucks County) Wednesday, PA State Police said.

Donald Allen Bauer, 65, of Perkiomenville, was found dead inside his Mazda CX-9 Thursday morning. His death was investigated by the Bucks County Coroner's Office.

Widespread rainfall totals of 3-5" occurred along and north/west of I-95 with a stripe of 6-8" or locally higher from Chester County northeastward toward NYC, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

Five tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania Wednesday night in the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the National Weather Service said Friday.

The following Pennsylvania tornadoes were confirmed:

Fort Washington/Horsham, PA

Edgewater Park, NJ to Bristol, PA

Buckingham Township, PA

Upper Makefield Township, PA

Oxford, PA

